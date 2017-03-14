Restaurant news: Burgerhaus, Razorhot...

Restaurant news: Burgerhaus, Razorhot Chicken, and more

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

The folks behind TJ's Sandwich Shop closed their Garland Avenue location back in January, and are planning to try a new concept in the space. According to a sign posted on the door, a new restaurant called RazorHot Chicken will soon open in the building, located at 1218 N Garland Ave. The new concept will also carry some of the same sandwiches that TJ's served.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rogers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14) Wed Rose 19
Mexicans and their music Wed Hmm 4
Jake Bryant from Texas Mar 11 AS POP 12
New to town (Apr '14) Mar 11 Mass 3
Looking for Affordable Mar 6 JeanM 1
News Tom Cotton's Perfect Response to Town Hall Atte... Feb 27 Retribution 2
News Ark. man gets 6-year prison term for library theft (Aug '09) Feb 23 c_bones 16
See all Rogers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rogers Forum Now

Rogers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rogers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Rogers, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,466 • Total comments across all topics: 279,598,736

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC