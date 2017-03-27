Region's speedy population growth loo...

Region's speedy population growth looks to continue to 2020, led by Hispanics

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: NWAonline

NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. WAMPLER Runners begin the 40th Hogeye Marathon & Relays April 10, 2016 on the downtown Fayetteville square. Fayetteville added 24,785 people between 2000 and 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rogers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Bud Anderson Heating & Cooling (Jan '09) Mon upset customer 86
Jake Bryant from Texas Mon Over the hill boys 14
Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14) Mar 22 rick witcher 20
Mexicans and their music Mar 15 Hmm 4
New to town (Apr '14) Mar 11 Mass 3
Looking for Affordable Mar 6 JeanM 1
News Immigration Officers Raid Six Arkansas Restaurants (Dec '07) Feb '17 Mr Escobar 12
See all Rogers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rogers Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Benton County was issued at March 29 at 4:20PM CDT

Rogers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rogers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Rogers, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,277 • Total comments across all topics: 279,909,347

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC