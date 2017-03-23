Paving to require I-49 lane closures
Construction will require overnight lane closures on Interstate 49 in Bentonville and Rogers beginning Monday and lasting until Saturday, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said. Crews paving along the outside lanes of northbound and southbound I-49 will require the outside lanes to be closed on a 2-mile section south from Southeast Walton Boulevard in Bentonville.
