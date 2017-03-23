Patents Awarded
Patent 9,596,838 B2. Fish Hook Setting Device. Issued to Paul E. Brackett Sr. of Van Buren.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rogers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14)
|Mar 22
|rick witcher
|20
|Mexicans and their music
|Mar 15
|Hmm
|4
|Jake Bryant from Texas
|Mar 11
|AS POP
|12
|New to town (Apr '14)
|Mar 11
|Mass
|3
|Looking for Affordable
|Mar 6
|JeanM
|1
|Tom Cotton's Perfect Response to Town Hall Atte...
|Feb 27
|Retribution
|2
|Ark. man gets 6-year prison term for library theft (Aug '09)
|Feb 23
|c_bones
|16
Find what you want!
Search Rogers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC