Lane closures set in Rogers, Lowell
Work on Interstate 49 in Rogers and Lowell will require overnight lane closures for two weeks beginning Monday, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said. Crews removing concrete barriers on northbound and southbound I-49 will require the inside lanes to be closed from Arkansas 264/West Monroe Avenue to New Hope Road on weeknights through March 25, weather permitting.
