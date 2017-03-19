Courtesy photo The Garden Club of Rogers recently celebrated its 85th birthday as a federated garden club. The club was formed in 1929 and federated in 1931, being one of the founding members of the Arkansas Federation of Garden Clubs Inc. The club is active in the community with civic beautification projects, youth programs, Arbor Day celebrations, garden of the month contest, scholarship program, annual plant sale and many other projects.

