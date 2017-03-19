Clubs
Courtesy photo The Garden Club of Rogers recently celebrated its 85th birthday as a federated garden club. The club was formed in 1929 and federated in 1931, being one of the founding members of the Arkansas Federation of Garden Clubs Inc. The club is active in the community with civic beautification projects, youth programs, Arbor Day celebrations, garden of the month contest, scholarship program, annual plant sale and many other projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Rogers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14)
|23 hr
|rick witcher
|20
|Mexicans and their music
|Mar 15
|Hmm
|4
|Jake Bryant from Texas
|Mar 11
|AS POP
|12
|New to town (Apr '14)
|Mar 11
|Mass
|3
|Looking for Affordable
|Mar 6
|JeanM
|1
|Tom Cotton's Perfect Response to Town Hall Atte...
|Feb 27
|Retribution
|2
|Ark. man gets 6-year prison term for library theft (Aug '09)
|Feb 23
|c_bones
|16
Find what you want!
Search Rogers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC