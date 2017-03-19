Chefs chase blues

Chefs Steven Brooks , Maudie Schmitt, Mack Epps, Micah Spears-Blackmon, Sarah Chase, Justus Moll, Bill Lyle and Anne Carroll gather with Susan Chase and Johnny Bakker at Chase the Blues Away on Feb. 28 at the Fayetteville Town Center. Chase Family Foundation backers and area chefs helped raise more than $30,000 and let the good times roll at the foundation's Chase the Blues Away Mardi Gras benefit Feb. 28 at the Fayetteville Town Center.

