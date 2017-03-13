Broadbent plays blues; benefit honors LaBeef
Broadbent, a native of Great Britain, performs folk and blues-rock on slide guitar. He released a debut CD, Along the Trail of Tears , in 2015 and will tour this summer with Peter Frampton.
