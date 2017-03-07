Benton County Woman Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Police Officer

A Benton County woman was arrested on Tuesday and is facing charges of aggravated assault upon a certified law enforcement officer, second-degree battery, third-degree domestic battery and resisting arrest. A Rogers police officer responded to a disturbance at the 700 block of N 22nd Place and while making contact with the caller at the front door, Maria Oseguera-Ramos allegedly slapped the officer in the face.

