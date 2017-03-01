Rogers man found fit to stand trial
Bob Lee Steward, 45, is charged with attempted capital murder, a felony punishable with 10 to 40 years or life in prison. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rogers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tom Cotton's Perfect Response to Town Hall Atte...
|Feb 27
|Retribution
|2
|Ark. man gets 6-year prison term for library theft (Aug '09)
|Feb 23
|c_bones
|16
|Who wants a Costco in Northwest Arkansas? (Sep '12)
|Feb 21
|Lavey
|46
|Local resaurants that pay cash?
|Feb 19
|Loaded
|2
|Review: TRI-City Granite (May '13)
|Feb 16
|Gary McClaskey
|10
|Immigration Officers Raid Six Arkansas Restaurants (Dec '07)
|Feb 16
|Mr Escobar
|12
|Jake Bryant from Texas
|Feb 14
|Fred
|11
Find what you want!
Search Rogers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC