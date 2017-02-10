Report: Walmart tests new c-store concept
The chain has opened a 2,500-sq.-ft. convenience store, complete with a fuel station, in Rogers, Ark., at the entrance of a Wal-Mart Supercenter, The Northwest Arkansas Democratic Gazette reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chain Store Age.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rogers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: TRI-City Granite (May '13)
|15 hr
|Happy Happy Happy
|7
|Mexicans and their music
|Feb 3
|mexicant
|3
|Trump
|Feb 3
|KnowBetter
|5
|Adrian Wallace from Fayetteville
|Feb 3
|TexasBred
|1
|Jake Bryant from Texas
|Feb 2
|Jed
|9
|The Duggars are 'trying' for a 20th baby (Oct '13)
|Jan 30
|Kennyvonallen
|6
|TLC cancels '19 Kids and Counting' in wake of s... (Jul '15)
|Jan 30
|Kennyvonallen
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rogers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC