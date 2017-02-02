Mercy Offering Low-Cost Heart Screeni...

Mercy Offering Low-Cost Heart Screenings In Northwest Arkansas

Thursday Feb 2

One in four people die of heart disease every year, and because of this high statistic, Mercy is honoring American Heart Month by offering low-cost heart screenings in Rogers and Bella Vista. Doctors said this screening is for people of all ages, but especially those over the age of 50, or with a family history of heart disease or diabetes.

