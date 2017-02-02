Mercy Offering Low-Cost Heart Screenings In Northwest Arkansas
One in four people die of heart disease every year, and because of this high statistic, Mercy is honoring American Heart Month by offering low-cost heart screenings in Rogers and Bella Vista. Doctors said this screening is for people of all ages, but especially those over the age of 50, or with a family history of heart disease or diabetes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Add your comments below
Rogers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: TRI-City Granite (May '13)
|Feb 3
|Unhappy customer
|6
|Mexicans and their music
|Feb 3
|mexicant
|3
|Trump
|Feb 3
|KnowBetter
|5
|Adrian Wallace from Fayetteville
|Feb 3
|TexasBred
|1
|Jake Bryant from Texas
|Feb 2
|Jed
|9
|The Duggars are 'trying' for a 20th baby (Oct '13)
|Jan 30
|Kennyvonallen
|6
|TLC cancels '19 Kids and Counting' in wake of s... (Jul '15)
|Jan 30
|Kennyvonallen
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rogers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC