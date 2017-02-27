Man jailed after report of stabbing

Thursday Feb 16 Read more: The Courier

According to a report by the Russellville Police Department , officers responded to an unknown disturbance at approximately 9:59 a.m. The caller advised a woman approached her at the intersection of East O St. and University and said she had been stabbed. The caller advised the victim came from nearby townhouses, but before she could give her name or any information, the victim left with another female.

