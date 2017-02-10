Fayetteville designated a top-5 city

Fayetteville designated a top-5 city

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NWAonline

For the second consecutive year, Northwest Arkansas ranked in the top five best places to live in the country, according to U.S. News and World Report . Although the magazine refers to the area as Fayetteville, the statistics and description are for the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metropolitan statistical area, which includes all of Benton, Madison and Washington counties in Arkansas and McDonald County in Missouri.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rogers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: TRI-City Granite (May '13) 19 hr Happy Happy Happy 7
Mexicans and their music Feb 3 mexicant 3
Trump Feb 3 KnowBetter 5
Adrian Wallace from Fayetteville Feb 3 TexasBred 1
Jake Bryant from Texas Feb 2 Jed 9
News The Duggars are 'trying' for a 20th baby (Oct '13) Jan 30 Kennyvonallen 6
News TLC cancels '19 Kids and Counting' in wake of s... (Jul '15) Jan 30 Kennyvonallen 3
See all Rogers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rogers Forum Now

Rogers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rogers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Rogers, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,658 • Total comments across all topics: 278,760,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC