Fayetteville designated a top-5 city

For the second consecutive year, Northwest Arkansas ranked in the top five best places to live in the country, according to U.S. News and World Report . Although the magazine refers to the area as Fayetteville, the statistics and description are for the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metropolitan statistical area, which includes all of Benton, Madison and Washington counties in Arkansas and McDonald County in Missouri.

