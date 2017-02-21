Crowd greets Womack at morning coffee meeting
U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Rogers told an impassioned crowd of more than 200 people Tuesday he was elected as a Republican to back a Republican view of government and that is what he will do. "Who is here to listen to who?" said constituent Cat Swenson of Winslow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rogers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tom Cotton's Perfect Response to Town Hall Atte...
|Feb 27
|Retribution
|2
|Ark. man gets 6-year prison term for library theft (Aug '09)
|Feb 23
|c_bones
|16
|Who wants a Costco in Northwest Arkansas? (Sep '12)
|Feb 21
|Lavey
|46
|Local resaurants that pay cash?
|Feb 19
|Loaded
|2
|Review: TRI-City Granite (May '13)
|Feb 16
|Gary McClaskey
|10
|Immigration Officers Raid Six Arkansas Restaurants (Dec '07)
|Feb 16
|Mr Escobar
|12
|Jake Bryant from Texas
|Feb 14
|Fred
|11
Find what you want!
Search Rogers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC