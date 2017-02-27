County rebidding overhaul of bridge

County rebidding overhaul of bridge

Saturday Feb 11 Read more: NWAonline

Brenda Guenther, comptroller, said the bids were advertised Friday and will be advertised again Feb. 17 with a bid opening set for March 3. Benton County spent about $640,000 to repair War Eagle Bridge in 2010. State inspectors identified critical deficiencies in the structure during an annual inspection in 2013.

