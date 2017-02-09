Cave Springs official sues in job dis...

Cave Springs official sues in job dispute

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: NWAonline

A federal lawsuit filed by the Cave Springs recorder-treasurer says the mayor and other elected officials won't let her do her job. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday by Rogers attorney George Rozzell on behalf of Kimberly Hutcheson against Mayor Travis Lee, the six-member City Council and two former City Council members.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rogers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: TRI-City Granite (May '13) Feb 3 Unhappy customer 6
Mexicans and their music Feb 3 mexicant 3
Trump Feb 3 KnowBetter 5
Adrian Wallace from Fayetteville Feb 3 TexasBred 1
Jake Bryant from Texas Feb 2 Jed 9
News The Duggars are 'trying' for a 20th baby (Oct '13) Jan 30 Kennyvonallen 6
News TLC cancels '19 Kids and Counting' in wake of s... (Jul '15) Jan 30 Kennyvonallen 3
See all Rogers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rogers Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Benton County was issued at February 10 at 3:07AM CST

Rogers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rogers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tornado
 

Rogers, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,456 • Total comments across all topics: 278,724,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC