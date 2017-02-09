Cave Springs official sues in job dispute
A federal lawsuit filed by the Cave Springs recorder-treasurer says the mayor and other elected officials won't let her do her job. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday by Rogers attorney George Rozzell on behalf of Kimberly Hutcheson against Mayor Travis Lee, the six-member City Council and two former City Council members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Rogers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: TRI-City Granite (May '13)
|Feb 3
|Unhappy customer
|6
|Mexicans and their music
|Feb 3
|mexicant
|3
|Trump
|Feb 3
|KnowBetter
|5
|Adrian Wallace from Fayetteville
|Feb 3
|TexasBred
|1
|Jake Bryant from Texas
|Feb 2
|Jed
|9
|The Duggars are 'trying' for a 20th baby (Oct '13)
|Jan 30
|Kennyvonallen
|6
|TLC cancels '19 Kids and Counting' in wake of s... (Jul '15)
|Jan 30
|Kennyvonallen
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rogers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC