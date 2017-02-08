Campaign finance transparency bill pa...

Campaign finance transparency bill passes committee, heads to House

Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: Arkansas Times

Rep. Jana Della Rosa's bill to require online filing of campaign contribution reports passed out of the House State Agencies committee this morning on a voice vote. It now heads to the House floor.

Start the conversation

