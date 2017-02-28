Bolder Coffee plans College Ave. loca...

Bolder Coffee plans College Ave. location

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

Signs for Bolder Coffee recently appeared in front of the building at 1947 N. College Avenue, formerly home to an Arvest Bank branch location. According to their Facebook page , the business will be a "drive-thru coffee house offering locally roasted coffee, frozen espresso, tea frosts, Kombucha and real fruit smoothies."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rogers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tom Cotton's Perfect Response to Town Hall Atte... Feb 27 Retribution 2
News Ark. man gets 6-year prison term for library theft (Aug '09) Feb 23 c_bones 16
Who wants a Costco in Northwest Arkansas? (Sep '12) Feb 21 Lavey 46
Local resaurants that pay cash? Feb 19 Loaded 2
Review: TRI-City Granite (May '13) Feb 16 Gary McClaskey 10
News Immigration Officers Raid Six Arkansas Restaurants (Dec '07) Feb 16 Mr Escobar 12
Jake Bryant from Texas Feb 14 Fred 11
See all Rogers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rogers Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Benton County was issued at March 02 at 2:10PM CST

Rogers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rogers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Rogers, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,636 • Total comments across all topics: 279,262,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC