Bolder Coffee plans College Ave. location
Signs for Bolder Coffee recently appeared in front of the building at 1947 N. College Avenue, formerly home to an Arvest Bank branch location. According to their Facebook page , the business will be a "drive-thru coffee house offering locally roasted coffee, frozen espresso, tea frosts, Kombucha and real fruit smoothies."
