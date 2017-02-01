Bill filed to shed light on campaign donations by requiring searchable electronic reports
Rep. Jana Della Rosa has revived her bill to require candidates for public office to file their campaign contribution reports electronically, rather than giving them the option to do so on a paper form. She previously introduced the ethics-enhancing measure as a freshman legislator in 2015 , and promised to bring it back if it was defeated.
