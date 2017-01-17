Will Walmart's Scan & Go catch on this time around?
Some ideas were ahead of their time and that's how Walmart appears to see its Scan & Go mobile app. The retailer is bringing the discontinued mobile checkout app back into the pilot phase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Retailwire.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rogers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jake Bryant from Texas
|Jan 16
|FROG
|7
|Kelly steenblock Barnes
|Jan 12
|Zorro
|1
|Woman Arrested On Suspicion Of Arson In Connect...
|Jan 12
|Tocloseforcomfot
|1
|Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14)
|Jan 8
|Mesayscrewthatadz
|13
|Trump
|Jan 4
|Hank
|2
|Turn In And Report Employers Who Hire Illegal A... (Jul '07)
|Dec 21
|Yvette
|119
|Prosecutor wants answers in Drummond case
|Dec 21
|Anonymous
|32
Find what you want!
Search Rogers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC