UA Global Campus offers womens course on leadership
The University of Arkansas Global Campus in Rogers is offering a professional development course specifically intended for women, through a partnership with the private sector. The Women's Empowerment Initiative is a main focus for the consulting firm Inseitz Group, founded in 2013 by Becky Paneitz, former president of NorthWest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville.
