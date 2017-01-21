State's 4 roll out welcome mat

State's 4 roll out welcome mat

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 21 Read more: NWAonline

Before standing on the U.S. Capitol lawn to watch Friday's inauguration, scores of Arkansans had a pre-dawn breakfast with their congressmen. "We wanted them to have a cup of coffee and something warm before they go out and face the elements," U.S. Rep. French Hill of Little Rock said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rogers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
JB Hunt HR assistant Sat Ex Elliott 1
Duggars approve man convicted of anal rape. Jan 27 Pancakes_Because 2
Jake Bryant from Texas Jan 25 Lmao 8
New to the area Jan 24 Loaded 2
Mexicans and their music Jan 21 Burrito blowout 1
Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba T from Brandenbur... Jan 19 so you know 1
Kelly steenblock Barnes Jan 12 Zorro 1
See all Rogers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rogers Forum Now

Rogers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rogers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. China
 

Rogers, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,485 • Total comments across all topics: 278,388,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC