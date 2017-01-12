Skip the line at Walmart with new Scan & Go app, now available for Android
Standing in line at Walmart will soon be a thing of the past. After years of only gracing iPhone users with the option of paying as you with the Walmart Scan & Go app , the retail giant has finally rolled out the 21st century way to pay for Android owners, too.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rogers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kelly steenblock Barnes
|Thu
|Zorro
|1
|Woman Arrested On Suspicion Of Arson In Connect...
|Thu
|Tocloseforcomfot
|1
|Jake Bryant from Texas
|Jan 10
|Wilford
|6
|Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14)
|Jan 8
|Mesayscrewthatadz
|13
|Trump
|Jan 4
|Hank
|2
|Turn In And Report Employers Who Hire Illegal A... (Jul '07)
|Dec 21
|Yvette
|119
|Prosecutor wants answers in Drummond case
|Dec 21
|Anonymous
|32
Find what you want!
Search Rogers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC