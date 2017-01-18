Rogers School Board Considering Millage Increase
"Of the fifteen school districts in Benton and Washington County we are the second lowest millage. We have not asked for an increase in the district...it was fourteen years ago...that was the last time the district went to the community," Superintendent Marlin Berry said.
