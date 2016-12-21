Rogers man arrested in connection wit...

Rogers man arrested in connection with rape

Dillon Lee Moormann, 28, was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set. He was arrested in connection with rape, a Class Y felony.

