Rogers Daisy plant to expand as joint headquarters with Gamo Outdoor USA

Daisy Outdoor Products was founded in 1886 and has operated in Rogers since 1958, when the company moved from Michigan. The Daisy plant in Rogers will be expanded and become the U.S. headquarters for Gamo Outdoor USA and Daisy, Keith Higginbotham, president of the companies, announced Wednesday in Las Vegas.

