Police: Suspected bank robber extradited from Florida to Washington County
A man police said helped rob a bank earlier this month has been extradited from Florida to Arkansas, according to jail records. Lentonio Marcell Jenner, 24, of 343 E. Southern Trace Drive in Rogers was booked into the Washington County Detention Center on Wednesday in connection with accomplice to aggravated robbery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Rogers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Duggars approve man convicted of anal rape.
|12 hr
|Pancakes_Because
|2
|Jake Bryant from Texas
|Jan 25
|Lmao
|8
|New to the area
|Jan 24
|Loaded
|2
|Mexicans and their music
|Jan 21
|Burrito blowout
|1
|Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba T from Brandenbur...
|Jan 19
|so you know
|1
|Kelly steenblock Barnes
|Jan 12
|Zorro
|1
|Woman Arrested On Suspicion Of Arson In Connect...
|Jan 12
|Tocloseforcomfot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rogers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC