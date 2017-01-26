Police: Suspected bank robber extradi...

Police: Suspected bank robber extradited from Florida to Washington County

Thursday Jan 19

A man police said helped rob a bank earlier this month has been extradited from Florida to Arkansas, according to jail records. Lentonio Marcell Jenner, 24, of 343 E. Southern Trace Drive in Rogers was booked into the Washington County Detention Center on Wednesday in connection with accomplice to aggravated robbery.

