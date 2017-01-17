Lane closures tonight on New Hope Road in Rogers
The lane closure will begin today and continue through Thursday, weather permitting. The closure will alternate between the inside eastbound and inside westbound lane from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Traffic will be controlled using signage, traffic drums and flaggers.
