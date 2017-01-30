Kathy Deck: Slower Growth on Tap for Northwest Arkansas
Kathy Deck said northwest Arkansas and health care services will be strong points for an otherwise less robust Arkansas job market in 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rogers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JB Hunt HR assistant
|Sat
|Ex Elliott
|1
|Duggars approve man convicted of anal rape.
|Jan 27
|Pancakes_Because
|2
|Jake Bryant from Texas
|Jan 25
|Lmao
|8
|New to the area
|Jan 24
|Loaded
|2
|Mexicans and their music
|Jan 21
|Burrito blowout
|1
|Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba T from Brandenbur...
|Jan 19
|so you know
|1
|Kelly steenblock Barnes
|Jan 12
|Zorro
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rogers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC