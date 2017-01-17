Focus
Two area health care professionals were recognized for excellence recently by the Arkansas Health Care Association at a banquet at the John Q. Hammons Convention Center in Rogers, Ark. Two are with the Pleasant Manor Nursing and Rehab Center in Ashdown, Ark.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rogers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexicans and their music
|2 hr
|Burrito blowout
|1
|Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba T from Brandenbur...
|Thu
|so you know
|1
|Jake Bryant from Texas
|Jan 16
|FROG
|7
|Kelly steenblock Barnes
|Jan 12
|Zorro
|1
|Woman Arrested On Suspicion Of Arson In Connect...
|Jan 12
|Tocloseforcomfot
|1
|Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14)
|Jan 8
|Mesayscrewthatadz
|13
|Trump
|Jan 4
|Hank
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rogers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC