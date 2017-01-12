Fayetteville police arrest another suspect in Arvest Bank robbery
Lentonio Marcell Jenner, 24, of 434 E. Southern Trace Drive in Rogers was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated robbery. Jenner was being held Monday at the Escambia County Jail in Pensacola, Fla.
