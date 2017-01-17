Daisy To Expand Rogers Plant, Create ...

Daisy To Expand Rogers Plant, Create 25 Jobs

Gamo Outdoor USA and Daisy Outdoor Products, with Gov. Asa Hutchinson, announced on Wednesday plans to expand the Daisy plant in Rogers and create 25 jobs over the next two years.

