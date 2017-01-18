Daisy Owner Gamo Outdoor USA To Move Headquarters To Rogers; Expand Manufacturing
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Gamo Outdoor USA President Keith Higginbotham announced Wednesday that Gamo will be moving its headquarters to Rogers and expanding the current Daisy plant on West Stribling Drive. The Daisy and Gamo expansion will create about 25 new jobs over the next two years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Add your comments below
Rogers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jake Bryant from Texas
|Jan 16
|FROG
|7
|Kelly steenblock Barnes
|Jan 12
|Zorro
|1
|Woman Arrested On Suspicion Of Arson In Connect...
|Jan 12
|Tocloseforcomfot
|1
|Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14)
|Jan 8
|Mesayscrewthatadz
|13
|Trump
|Jan 4
|Hank
|2
|Turn In And Report Employers Who Hire Illegal A... (Jul '07)
|Dec 21
|Yvette
|119
|Prosecutor wants answers in Drummond case
|Dec 21
|Anonymous
|32
Find what you want!
Search Rogers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC