Daisy Owner Gamo Outdoor USA To Move Headquarters To Rogers; Expand Manufacturing

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Gamo Outdoor USA President Keith Higginbotham announced Wednesday that Gamo will be moving its headquarters to Rogers and expanding the current Daisy plant on West Stribling Drive. The Daisy and Gamo expansion will create about 25 new jobs over the next two years.

