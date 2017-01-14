It is with great pleasure that I am able to pass along the following information about my friend C.F. Roberts's upcoming art show. "C.F. Roberts: A Decade in the Margins" is presented by noted photographer Marsha Lane Foster at Freedom Dreamer Photography/Lane Foster Fine Art Studio, located at 211 W. Elm Street in Rogers, on Friday, January 27, between the hours of six and nine that evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.