C.F. Roberts: A Decade in the Margins
It is with great pleasure that I am able to pass along the following information about my friend C.F. Roberts's upcoming art show. "C.F. Roberts: A Decade in the Margins" is presented by noted photographer Marsha Lane Foster at Freedom Dreamer Photography/Lane Foster Fine Art Studio, located at 211 W. Elm Street in Rogers, on Friday, January 27, between the hours of six and nine that evening.
