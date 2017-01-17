Burned Springdale buses probed for cause, cost; loaner offers pour in
Investigators and insurance inspectors examined the charred remains of 20 Ozark Regional Transit buses Wednesday, looking for the cause of Tuesday's fire and trying to determine the cost of the damage. And riders may have their regular routes back soon thanks to the generosity of other transit organizations that offered loaner buses to help Ozark Regional Transit get back on its wheels, said Joel Gardner, executive director.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Rogers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jake Bryant from Texas
|Mon
|FROG
|7
|Kelly steenblock Barnes
|Jan 12
|Zorro
|1
|Woman Arrested On Suspicion Of Arson In Connect...
|Jan 12
|Tocloseforcomfot
|1
|Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14)
|Jan 8
|Mesayscrewthatadz
|13
|Trump
|Jan 4
|Hank
|2
|Turn In And Report Employers Who Hire Illegal A... (Jul '07)
|Dec 21
|Yvette
|119
|Prosecutor wants answers in Drummond case
|Dec 21
|Anonymous
|32
Find what you want!
Search Rogers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC