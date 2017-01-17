Burned Springdale buses probed for ca...

Burned Springdale buses probed for cause, cost; loaner offers pour in

Thursday Jan 12

Investigators and insurance inspectors examined the charred remains of 20 Ozark Regional Transit buses Wednesday, looking for the cause of Tuesday's fire and trying to determine the cost of the damage. And riders may have their regular routes back soon thanks to the generosity of other transit organizations that offered loaner buses to help Ozark Regional Transit get back on its wheels, said Joel Gardner, executive director.

