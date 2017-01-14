Attorney Representing "Making A Murderer's" Steve...

An Illinois attorney representing Steve Avery, whose case is the subject of Netflix's crime documentary series Making A Murderer , has been added to a Centerton man's defense team. James Bates, 31, is facing charges of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in connection to the death of Victor Collin's, 47, at his home on Nov. 22, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.