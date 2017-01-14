Attorney Representing "Making A Murde...

Attorney Representing "Making A Murderer's" Steve...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 14 Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

An Illinois attorney representing Steve Avery, whose case is the subject of Netflix's crime documentary series Making A Murderer , has been added to a Centerton man's defense team. James Bates, 31, is facing charges of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in connection to the death of Victor Collin's, 47, at his home on Nov. 22, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rogers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jake Bryant from Texas Mon FROG 7
Kelly steenblock Barnes Jan 12 Zorro 1
News Woman Arrested On Suspicion Of Arson In Connect... Jan 12 Tocloseforcomfot 1
Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14) Jan 8 Mesayscrewthatadz 13
Trump Jan 4 Hank 2
Turn In And Report Employers Who Hire Illegal A... (Jul '07) Dec 21 Yvette 119
News Prosecutor wants answers in Drummond case Dec 21 Anonymous 32
See all Rogers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rogers Forum Now

Rogers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rogers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Rogers, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,985 • Total comments across all topics: 278,028,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC