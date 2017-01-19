Adventure Arkansas: Free Rock Climbing At Lewis And Clark Outfitters
Hey guys, Megan Graddy here, for this week's adventure Arkansas we are at Lewis and Clark Outfitters where we are taking this adventure to new heights! On weekends until the end of January they will have free rock climbing at both their Springdale and Rogers locations. "You don't have to be an expert climber to come in here and climb, we see kids as young as two and as old as 65 who have come in and climbed our wall," said Gage.
