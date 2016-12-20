Wichita schools superintendent to become Olathe's top leader
The Wichita Eagle reports that the Olathe district announced Monday that its school board has voted to hire Wichita schools superintendent John Allison. Allison will complete the current school year in Wichita before beginning work July 1 in Olathe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rogers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14)
|Dec 22
|Againstjudgescott
|11
|Turn In And Report Employers Who Hire Illegal A... (Jul '07)
|Dec 21
|Yvette
|119
|Prosecutor wants answers in Drummond case
|Dec 21
|Anonymous
|34
|Who wants a Costco in Northwest Arkansas? (Sep '12)
|Dec 14
|nebark
|44
|Arrest made in fatal Fayetteville hit-and-run
|Dec 9
|Jestkathy
|1
|Highfill blue apple
|Dec 6
|Dob the K
|1
|So called service animals
|Dec 2
|Beelzebub
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rogers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC