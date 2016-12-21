School employee to silence alarm

School employee to silence alarm

Monday Dec 19 Read more: NWAonline

The one thing Judy Marquess told co-workers she wouldn't miss about work when she retires is the sound of her alarm clock each morning. So, during Marquess' retirement party at Bentonville School District's central office on Wednesday, they presented her with a small alarm clock, a hammer and a chance at sweet revenge.

