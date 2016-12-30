Sales tax up in Fayetteville and Rogers, down in Springdale and Bentonville
Fayetteville was at the top of the list for total revenues, collecting nearly $1.73 million in general fund tax dollars. Rogers collected $1.45 million, while Springdale collected about $1.14 million, and Bentonville collected $933,000.
