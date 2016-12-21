Rogers road lanes to close two days
Construction on Interstate 49 will require overnight lane closures on New Hope Road in Rogers through Friday, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said. Crews reconstructing sidewalks along New Hope between South Osage Spring Drive and South Pinnacle Hills Parkway will require the outside lanes to be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., weather permitting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Rogers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14)
|8 hr
|Againstjudgescott
|11
|Turn In And Report Employers Who Hire Illegal A... (Jul '07)
|Wed
|Yvette
|119
|Prosecutor wants answers in Drummond case
|Wed
|deb a searcy gal
|34
|Who wants a Costco in Northwest Arkansas? (Sep '12)
|Dec 14
|nebark
|44
|Arrest made in fatal Fayetteville hit-and-run
|Dec 9
|Jestkathy
|1
|Highfill blue apple
|Dec 6
|Dob the K
|1
|So called service animals
|Dec 2
|Beelzebub
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rogers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC