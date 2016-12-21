Organizations provide support for ongoing needs in region

Saul Hurtado of Rogers gets a roping lesson from 2015 Miss Rodeo of the Ozarks Kaci Starkey of Gentry during the Super Cowboys and Super Cowgirls Rodeo in June at Parson Stadium in Springdale. The annual event is a family support program of the Arkansas Support Network and Rodeo of the Ozarks.

