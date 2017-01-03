New playground opens at Bobby Ferguson Park
Six slides, four sets of climbing bars, five platforms, a spinning carousel and more new equipment await children at the park, 3400 U of A Way, during its regular hours, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. New swing sets are also on the way, Parks and Recreation superintendent Ross Cowling said. The Arkansas-side Advertising and Promotion Commission funded the project with a $75,000 allocation this fall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Rogers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14)
|Sun
|Mesayscrewthatadz
|13
|Jake Bryant from Texas
|Fri
|Hank
|5
|Trump
|Jan 4
|Hank
|2
|Turn In And Report Employers Who Hire Illegal A... (Jul '07)
|Dec 21
|Yvette
|119
|Prosecutor wants answers in Drummond case
|Dec 21
|Anonymous
|32
|Who wants a Costco in Northwest Arkansas? (Sep '12)
|Dec 14
|nebark
|44
|Arrest made in fatal Fayetteville hit-and-run
|Dec '16
|Jestkathy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rogers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC