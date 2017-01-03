New playground opens at Bobby Ferguson Park

Six slides, four sets of climbing bars, five platforms, a spinning carousel and more new equipment await children at the park, 3400 U of A Way, during its regular hours, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. New swing sets are also on the way, Parks and Recreation superintendent Ross Cowling said. The Arkansas-side Advertising and Promotion Commission funded the project with a $75,000 allocation this fall.

