Mental evaluation ordered for Arkansan accused of trying to kill wife with rat poison

The mental evaluation of a Rogers man accused of attempting to kill his wife with rat poison is suspending his criminal case. Bob Lee Steward, 45, is charged with attempted capital murder, a Class Y felony punishable with a prison sentence ranging from 10 to 40 years or life imprisonment.

