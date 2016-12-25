Brenda Blagg: Two for the roads
That's the nickname for Amendment 42, which reduced the commission to five members more than a half-century ago. The 1952 amendment also provided for staggered 10-years terms for members of the powerful commission that oversees the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rogers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14)
|Dec 22
|Againstjudgescott
|11
|Turn In And Report Employers Who Hire Illegal A... (Jul '07)
|Dec 21
|Yvette
|119
|Prosecutor wants answers in Drummond case
|Dec 21
|Anonymous
|34
|Who wants a Costco in Northwest Arkansas? (Sep '12)
|Dec 14
|nebark
|44
|Arrest made in fatal Fayetteville hit-and-run
|Dec 9
|Jestkathy
|1
|Highfill blue apple
|Dec 6
|Dob the K
|1
|So called service animals
|Dec 2
|Beelzebub
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rogers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC