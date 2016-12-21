Arkansas woman killed in wreck after turning in front of semi, state police say
Jennie Lewis of Bella Vista was driving south on U.S. 62 about 10:45 p.m. in a Hyundai Elantra when she turned in front of Volvo semitruck that was headed west, according to a preliminary report. State police said a passenger in the Volvo, Alfonso Gonzales, 42, of Rogers was injured in the wreck and taken to a local hospital.
