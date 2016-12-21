Arkansas school bus driver accused of...

Arkansas school bus driver accused of sexual assault

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: NWAonline

William Allen Custudio, 63, of Springdale was being held in the Benton County jail with no bond set. He was arrested by Rogers police on a second-degree sexual assault charge, a Class B felony punishable with a prison sentence ranging from five to 20 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rogers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14) 8 hr Againstjudgescott 11
Turn In And Report Employers Who Hire Illegal A... (Jul '07) Wed Yvette 119
News Prosecutor wants answers in Drummond case Wed deb a searcy gal 34
Who wants a Costco in Northwest Arkansas? (Sep '12) Dec 14 nebark 44
News Arrest made in fatal Fayetteville hit-and-run Dec 9 Jestkathy 1
Highfill blue apple Dec 6 Dob the K 1
So called service animals Dec 2 Beelzebub 3
See all Rogers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rogers Forum Now

Rogers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rogers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Rogers, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,579 • Total comments across all topics: 277,271,837

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC