Rogers Public Schools Converting Former Grocery Store To Educational Facility
The building, which is located on 2nd Street in downtown Rogers, will have 15 classrooms and will house the school's Crossroads alternative learning program The Crossroads program offers small student-teacher ratios and allows students to get personal attention from educators. It provides another learning path for students who struggle in larger school environments.
