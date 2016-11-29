Five Trees Chopped Down At Lake Atalanta
The Rogers parks and rec department is dealing with a case of vandalism at a park the city spent more than a year renovating. Parks and rec director Jim White said it looks like five trees were chopped down with hatchet at Lake Atalanta.
